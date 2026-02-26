Aloha! Michigan State’s varsity esports program hits the road for competition

Michigan State’s esports program geared up for its second consecutive trip to Hawaii, where the Spartans will compete in one of the year’s most anticipated collegiate esports events.

With Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the schedule, MSU sent seven student competitors and several staff members to the University of Hawai‘i–West O‘ahu for a four‑day blend of competition, cultural exchange and community outreach from Feb. 12–16.

For senior and computer science major Super Smash Bros. player Adam Ismaili‑Alaoui, the chance to return to Hawaii is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“The experience as a whole was awesome,” he said. “I was with some of my best friends in Hawaii, how can it be better? To be able to go back is going to be awesome.”

MSU Esports Screenshot

Last year’s trip, he said, remains one of the standout moments of his college experience.

Preparation for the tournament has been steady and structured. The Smash team practices three times a week for two hours at a time, with additional competition built into their routine through weekly tournaments and out‑of‑state events.

“We have a pretty consistent practice schedule,” Ismaili‑Alaoui said. “We know who is going to Hawaii, so we look at the characters the other teams use and what they like to do. Syracuse is going, and they have a really, really good player, one of the best in the world. We’re preparing for that.”

That player, known by the competitive gamer tag Syrup, competes at a world‑class level as Steve, a character known for his technical complexity.

“It’s a lot of character prep,” Ismaili‑Alaoui said. “There are interactions you can get down in the matchup that give you a better understanding of how to fight Steve. And then there’s VOD review, watching tape, seeing his habits, the things he does. He’s really the best of the best.”

Michigan State sent four Smash players to Hawaii, the minimum roster required for the crew‑battle format the tournament uses. The selection process, according to players and staff, is heavily performance‑based with added weight placed on upperclassmen and players who excelled last year.

“Raidra won the individual tournament there last year. Druish took 38 stocks in a mainland‑versus‑Hawaii crew battle. That’s insane,” Ismaili‑Alaoui said. “Dice and I are both seniors and top players in the state. So it’s performance‑based, but I do think they weigh seniority too. It’s a big trip.”

Jono Eaton, MSU’s esports content and broadcast coordinator, echoed that approach.

“We picked upperclassmen and players who had major achievements last year,” Eaton said. “One student set a world record with 28 stocks taken in a crew battle. Another won the singles tournament. And the other two are our co‑team captains.”

Rocket League’s selections were simpler, with the program sending its three A‑team starters.

The competition has three full days dedicated to matches and another set aside for cultural exchange, where teams meet each other before competition begins. While the schedule is packed, MSU will still have some time to experience Hawaii.

“We do have a good part of one day to go out and explore,” Eaton said. “The rest is pretty tied up with obligations for the tournament.”

One of the most meaningful parts of the trip is MSU’s outreach with local students. Last year, players visited a nearby high school to play games and interact with kids, though the timing meant only one student was present.

“It was actually spring break,” Ismaili‑Alaoui said. “Only one kid showed up, but he was a really cool kid.”

With this year’s event taking place earlier in the semester, staff and players expect a larger turnout.

Michigan State’s esports program has quickly become one of the most respected in the Big Ten, earning national recognition for its structure, coaching and competitive success.

“We’re a phenomenal program,” Eaton said. “We’ve won multiple awards for Program of the Year. Our director’s won Director of the Year. As far as national title‑contending, we’re up there. And we’re the best in the Big Ten for sure.”

Unlike schools that spread resources across many esports titles, MSU focuses intentionally on just three: Rocket League, Valorant and Smash Bros.

“We wanted to focus on being good at what we do,” Eaton said. “We get about 250 kids applying every year. We take four to 10 depending on what we need. So we get to pick the very best students.”

MSU Esports Screenshot

The Hawaii trip is fully funded through the university’s esports budget and supplemented by tournament organizers.

“None of this is paid out of pocket by the students,” Eaton said. “If the university requires them to travel, we cover those costs.”

For the program, the tournament serves not only as a high‑stakes competitive opportunity but also as a powerful recruiting tool.

“Trips like this are something we push when recruiting,” Eaton said. “It’s an incredible experience for the kids.”

For players like Ismaili‑Alaoui, it’s more than a competition, it’s a culminating chapter in their college esports careers.

“To be in Hawaii, competing at a high level with people who mean a lot to me, that’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

