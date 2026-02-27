Bill would ban ‘dog-scrimination’ by insurers

STORY PRODUCED BY CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE

LANSING – A new House bill would prevent home insurance companies from denying, canceling or raising prices for homeowners and tenants based on the breeds of their dogs.

A 2025 Forbes Advisor analysis of state insurance filings found that some of the most common breeds banned by insurance companies include rottweilers, German shepherds, great Danes and pit bull terriers.

According to a report by U.S News and World Report using data from the American Pet Products Association, the pit bull terrier also happened to be the most commonly owned breed in Michigan in 2025.

Year-end data from pet-sitting app Rover also lists pit bull mixes as the most common breed in the state.

Michigan Humane said that many home insurance companies charge higher rates or even refuse or cancel liability coverage if a homeowner acquires a purebred or mixed-breed dog of one of those breeds.

In a comment about breed-specific legislation, Detroit-based Michigan Humane also said that the breed of a biting dog is often unknown or reported inaccurately because of problems with identification.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) argues that no one should have to choose between their dog and their home.

The ASPCA says the practice of breed discrimination is unjustified and unsupported by data.

It also says there is no evidence to support the assertion that breed-specific insurance claims are financially more significant to insurers than other losses.

The bill to prohibit breed discrimination by insurers was re-introduced by Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing. Her past effort to enact it was unsuccessful.

In a press release, Tsernoglou said that although breed may impact the temperament of a dog, it doesn’t mean all dogs of that breed will behave aggressively.

She also said dogs are valued family members and that policies prohibiting or charging higher premiums for certain breeds negatively impact renters, landlords and homeowners.

“There is no reason that insurance companies should have a say in what type of dog a person can have in their home,” Tsernoglou said.

Other states already ban breed-based discrimination by insurance companies, including Nevada, New York and Illinois. Several other states have legislation currently pending.

The bill’s cosponsors include Reps. Emily Dievendorf, D-Lansing, Kimberly Edwards, D-Eastpointe, and Veronica Paiz, D-Harper Woods.

The bill is pending in the House Insurance and Financial Services Committee.