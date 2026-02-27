WKAR’s Al Martin to make network TV debut

WKAR’s Al Martin is headed to prime time.Martin announced on his social media that he will make his national network television debut Monday at 9 p.m. on CBS, appearing on the hit crime drama “FBI,” produced by Dick Wolf.

The Detroit native called the moment “blessed beyond measure,” reflecting on his journey from the west side of Detroit to a national stage.

In his post, Martin described the opportunity as the result of long nights, self-tapes, near-misses and relentless preparation.

“Acting is discipline. It’s imagination. It’s preparation meeting opportunity,” he wrote. “It’s loving the craft more than the applause.”

Martin also shared that he had hoped to surprise his grandmother with the news.

“This was supposed to be a big surprise for my grandmother. I wanted so badly to see her reaction when she saw me on national TV acting. But I know she’ll be watching from above. Front row seats. God makes no mistakes.”

The CBS series “FBI” is one of the network’s most-watched dramas, and Martin’s appearance marks a milestone in his acting journey.

At WKAR, Martin is a sports reporter and host of Beyond the Score. He joined the station in April 2013 and is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.You can catch Al Martin on “FBI” Monday at 9 p.m. on CBS.