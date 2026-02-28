© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
National Reading Month: The WKAR staff picks

WKAR Public Media
Published February 28, 2026 at 4:48 AM EST
The photo shows a library with a lot of books on shelves. The shelves are made of dark wood, and the books are arranged in a variety of colors and patterns. There are some books that are stacked high, and others that are spread out more evenly.
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
In the last couple of years, school districts and public libraries across the state have faced increasing pressure from some communities to censor certain books.

March is National Reading Month, a tradition rooted in a nationwide push to encourage reading in schools and communities.

March is National Reading Month.

After watching Rian Johnson’s latest Knives Out film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” Sophia went back to Christie’s first Miss Marple novel. A small town, secrets everywhere and a detective who sees what others miss. She’s trying to guess the killer before the final chapter.

Beth Young: “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten

Kasey McFadden: “The Goal” from the Off-Campus Series by Elle Kennedy

Jamie Paisley: “Boyfriend Material” by Alexis Hall

A rom-com about two opposites faking a relationship that slowly turns real, with plenty of quirky side characters along the way.

Scott Pohl: “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis

Melissa Ingells: “There There” by Tommy Orange

That’s what’s on our nightstands.
WKAR News
