National Reading Month: The WKAR staff picks

March is National Reading Month.

After watching Rian Johnson’s latest Knives Out film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” Sophia went back to Christie’s first Miss Marple novel. A small town, secrets everywhere and a detective who sees what others miss. She’s trying to guess the killer before the final chapter.

• Beth Young: “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten

• Kasey McFadden: “The Goal” from the Off-Campus Series by Elle Kennedy

• Jamie Paisley: “Boyfriend Material” by Alexis Hall

A rom-com about two opposites faking a relationship that slowly turns real, with plenty of quirky side characters along the way.

• Scott Pohl: “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis

• Melissa Ingells: “There There” by Tommy Orange

That’s what’s on our nightstands.

