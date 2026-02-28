National Reading Month: The WKAR staff picks
March is National Reading Month, a tradition rooted in a nationwide push to encourage reading in schools and communities.
After watching Rian Johnson’s latest Knives Out film, “Wake Up Dead Man,” Sophia went back to Christie’s first Miss Marple novel. A small town, secrets everywhere and a detective who sees what others miss. She’s trying to guess the killer before the final chapter.
• Beth Young: “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten
• Kasey McFadden: “The Goal” from the Off-Campus Series by Elle Kennedy
• Jamie Paisley: “Boyfriend Material” by Alexis Hall
A rom-com about two opposites faking a relationship that slowly turns real, with plenty of quirky side characters along the way.
• Scott Pohl: “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis
• Melissa Ingells: “There There” by Tommy Orange
That’s what’s on our nightstands.