MSU mourns Zeke the Wonderdog

Michigan State University’s Zeke the Wonderdog, also known as Buckshot, passed away from a rare and fast-moving form of cancer. He was 10 years old.

Zeke the Wonderdog is the name of the frisbee-catching dog that performs at various MSU halftime shows and events.

Buckshot's passing was announced Sunday on the Zeke the Wonderdog social media accounts.

The tradition of Zeke the Wonderdog began in 1977.

Buckshot was the fourth dog in university history to serve in the role. He made his first appearance as Zeke in 2016, and from then on, he became a beloved part of campus events.

Buckshot was a familiar face at Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and even made an appearance at WKAR’s PBS KIDS Day in January.

“More than a performer, Zeke IV was a symbol of Spartan spirit and a goodwill ambassador whose soaring catches and enthusiastic presence became a staple of game days and special occasions across campus,” Buckshot’s family said on the Zeke the Wonderdog Facebook page.

To honor his memory, Buckshot’s owners Jim and Terri Foley are inviting fans to donate to the MSU Student Food Bank .

The Foleys said that a memorial will be scheduled in the coming weeks, and there will be an announcement about who will take over as Zeke V.