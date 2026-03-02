© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU mourns Zeke the Wonderdog

WKAR Public Media | By Lillian Williams
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:56 PM EST
Zeke the Wonderdog, also known as Buckshot, poses at PBS KIDS Day
Emily Mata-Garnaat
Zeke the Wonderdog poses at PBS KIDS Day.

Michigan State University’s Zeke the Wonderdog, also known as Buckshot, passed away from a rare and fast-moving form of cancer. He was 10 years old.

Zeke the Wonderdog is the name of the frisbee-catching dog that performs at various MSU halftime shows and events.

Buckshot's passing was announced Sunday on the Zeke the Wonderdog social media accounts.

The tradition of Zeke the Wonderdog began in 1977.

Buckshot was the fourth dog in university history to serve in the role. He made his first appearance as Zeke in 2016, and from then on, he became a beloved part of campus events.

Buckshot was a familiar face at Spartan Stadium, the Breslin Center and even made an appearance at WKAR’s PBS KIDS Day in January.

“More than a performer, Zeke IV was a symbol of Spartan spirit and a goodwill ambassador whose soaring catches and enthusiastic presence became a staple of game days and special occasions across campus,” Buckshot’s family said on the Zeke the Wonderdog Facebook page.

To honor his memory, Buckshot’s owners Jim and Terri Foley are inviting fans to donate to the MSU Student Food Bank.

The Foleys said that a memorial will be scheduled in the coming weeks, and there will be an announcement about who will take over as Zeke V.
WKAR News
Lillian Williams
See stories by Lillian Williams
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.