Whitmer campaigns to continue free school meals

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is campaigning to continue the state’s program to provide free school meals for all Michigan K-12 students.

On Wednesday, the Democratic governor spooned out fruit, beans and vegetables and delivered a few fist bumps to hungry students at Baker Middle School in Troy.

Whitmer lobbied hard to make free school breakfasts and lunches for every student regardless of income part of recent budgets. Now, she wants a law to ensure that program continues regardless of who's governor after she leaves office on January 1.

“Every year, families wonder whether we’re going to be able to count on this again going into the school year,” she said. “It’s one more way we can help families keep more money in their pockets and help contribute to better success in school outcomes. It’s really remarkable, so I think we need to make this permanent.”

A law would not guarantee funding levels. Those would still have to be settled in negotiations between the House, the Senate and the governor. But it would ensure there is a state universal school meal program enshrined in statute as part of the budget.

There are two bills introduced in the Michigan Senate to amend the Michigan school code and the School Aid Act to include universal school meals.

Republicans are not sold on the idea. State Representative Ann Bollin (R-Brighton), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said free school meals for all students should be measured against other priorities.

“We’re starting the budget process,” she said. “We’ll take a look at that again this year. And, you know, we want to make sure that we’re getting our priorities across the finish line. I want to make sure that we have really strong literacy and numeracy programs for our kids.”

Last year, Republicans proposed ending the statewide school meal program for all students in favor of folding that money into the K-12 foundation allowance and allowing districts to decide how to spend the funds.