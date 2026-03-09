© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan officials have questions on National Weather Service tornado warning system

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:35 PM EDT
Debris from a suspected tornado swirls through a strip mall parking lot in Three Rivers, about 20 miles south of Kalamazoo, on Friday, March 6, 2026. The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings as powerful storms moved across southwest Michigan.
Kainan Hix
/
Facebook
Debris from a suspected tornado swirls through a strip mall parking lot in Three Rivers, about 20 miles south of Kalamazoo, on Friday, March 6, 2026. The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings as powerful storms moved across southwest Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is among those asking why no National Weather Service tornado watch was issued near Union City during a deadly storm and whether that was due to budget cuts by the Trump administration. The tornadoes caused at least four deaths and widespread devastation across three counties in southwest Michigan last week.

"While tornadoes can be hard to predict, the federal government should investigate whether the failure to issue a watch was related to federal cuts,” Whitmer spokesperson Stacey LaRouche told The Detroit News.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency over the weekend in Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties after storms that brought high winds and four confirmed tornadoes.

State officials and members of the public have raised questions about whether more could have been done to track and prepare for the storms and tornadoes.

State Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) represents another southwest Michigan community struck by tornadoes two years ago. The Democratic lawmaker chairs the Senate Energy and Environment Committee and is also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“First, we’ve got to be able to have the best ways to prevent damage and loss of life from terrible weather events as much as possible, and that includes the ability to best know what’s coming,” McCann told Michigan Public Radio.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has questioned whether the NWS fell short of its responsibility, stating it has an obligation to keep the public informed when a weather-related crisis is imminent, and she called for a federal investigation.

A spokesperson said the National Weather Service was fully staffed and local offices did issue specific warnings for affected communities.

“The National Weather Service is heartbroken by the loss of life and for all those impacted by the tornadoes in lower Michigan on March 6,” Marissa Anderson said in an emailed statement to Michigan Public Radio. “All National Weather Service offices were fully staffed to meet the demands of these deadly storms.”

Anderson said a severe weather watch was not initially issued by NWS, but the agency had local forecasters monitoring conditions and alerted endangered communities facing an “immediate threat.”

Richard Rood, a University of Michigan climate scientist, said budget cuts have eroded the weather service’s forecasting and data collection tools. But he said it is too early to tell if that played a role in whether there were timely alerts shared with the public about the tornadoes.

“There’s no doubt that the lack of personnel causes more stress, wears on people over time,” he said, “but I think it would be premature to draw any specific links to this particular storm.”
WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.