Albert EL Fresco may not return in downtown East Lansing this summer

Changes could be on the way for downtown East Lansing’s summer outdoor seating area.

Albert EL Fresco was first established on a blocked off section of Albert Avenue during the COVID-19 pandemic as an outdoor recreation area for social distancing with seating and games set up by the city.

City leaders have continued to designate space for the area each summer since then. But it may not return this year as some say crime and homelessness have increased downtown.

Councilmember Kerry Ebersole Singh said businesses have not seen as much benefit from the outdoor area as they did during the pandemic.

But she said losing Albert EL Fresco won’t turn things around.

“If we want to continue to be a destination, we have to lean into developing our space,” Singh said. “That’s partly our arts. That includes music and events and beyond, and creating a space downtown, in the summer in particular, if not more extended, that folks can enjoy.”

One proposal would place the additional seating usually found at Albert EL Fresco in other areas throughout the city without closing the street.

But some city leaders say it’s time to move on for now.

Mayor Erik Altmann said there's a chance it could return in the future.

“I think that, given where we are right now, it’s appropriate to reset a little bit and go back to no amenities, sort of normal streetscape, and then see what we need to do to achieve the kind of things that everybody wants to achieve,” Altmann said.

Singh said not setting up the furniture and games in alternative locations would be salt in the wound of disappointed families.