Michigan State to face North Dakota State in first March Madness game

The Michigan State University Spartans are heading into the March Madness tournament as a number three seed and will play No. 14 North Dakota State Thursday.

That’s after falling in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament last week.

"That loss really came down to defensive execution and tempo against UCLA," WKAR's Beyond the Score host Al Martin explained.

But Martin says to not put too much stock in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan lost the championship game to Purdue and still got a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Martin says what makes the North Dakota State game interesting is Michigan State has never gone up against the Bison in basketball.

"North Dakota State, they enter the tournament with a strong resume, 27-7 overall, 17-2 in the Summit League. So, this is a team that knows how to win," Martin said. "The key for Michigan State: keeping the guards out of the lane, preventing those kick out threes, and if the Spartans control that dribble penetration, unlike what they did against UCLA, Michigan State should win this matchup pretty easily."

Martin says the Spartans have what it takes to make it to the Sweet Sixteen, especially since this will be Head Coach Tom Izzo's 28th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

"Izzo does so well in preparing teams for the emotional swings of March. He's been through so many tournaments. He knows momentum and confidence. He knows that can change quickly," Martin said.

"For me, ultimately, though, I think that Tom Izzo is really going to be in the ear of Jeremy Fears. This team will go as far as starting point guard Jeremy Fears takes them."

Michigan State plays North Dakota State at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

Interview Highlights

On the matchup with North Dakota State

This matchup with North Dakota State is very interesting because it's a program that Michigan State doesn't have any history with. The two schools have actually never met in men's or women's basketball before ... The biggest thing for Michigan State that they have to watch is the shooting. The Bison, very good perimeter shooting team hitting about 36.5% of their three-pointers. Several of their starters shoot close to that mark from deep. Actually, four of their five starters around that 30% mark. So, the key for Michigan State: keeping the guards out of the lane, preventing those kick out threes, and if the Spartans control that dribble penetration, unlike what they did against UCLA, Michigan State should win this matchup pretty easily.

On how far the Spartans could go in the tournament

I believe Sweet 16 feels like the baseline expectation. The East region that Michigan State is in, widely considered one of the toughest parts of the bracket this year, because it's packed with legitimate Final Four contenders. And ultimately, Sophia, this region includes top seed Duke. Under Tom Izzo, MSU is 3-15 all time against Duke. That includes a six point loss way back in early December. So yeah, that doesn't bode well for the Spartans, really tough region on this bracket here.

On how the University of Michigan might fare in the tournament

I do believe that they can win it all, Sophia. The Wolverines were named the number one seed for the NCAA Tournament when the bracket came out, of course, on Selection Sunday. They will face the winner of the First Four game between 16 seeds, UMBC and Howard in the Midwest region. They'll be in Buffalo, New York as well, and Vegas odds have the Wolverines as the second favorite team to win the whole thing. I mean, you got Yaxel Lendeborg who is a Player of the Year candidate, Aday Mara down low clogs the paint. Elliot Cadeau is running the team so well as a point guard. Michigan, one of the most dominant teams in the country this season. I do believe that from top to bottom, this team can make a very deep run and possibly win the whole thing

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: The Michigan State University Spartans are heading into the March Madness tournament as a number three seed and will play No. 14 North Dakota State Thursday.

That’s after falling in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament last week.

WKAR’s Al Martin hosts Beyond the Score, and he joins me now to break down the Spartan’s chances in The Big Dance. Hi Al.

Martin: Hi Sophia. Gotta love this time of year.

Saliby: Let's start with the Big Ten tournament. People expected MSU to make it to the end, or at least close to the end, but that did not happen. What went wrong here?

Martin: Yeah, you know that loss really came down to defensive execution and tempo against UCLA, specifically when it came down to ball screen defense. Not to get too basketball nerdy, but UCLA getting consistent dribble penetration, which forced Michigan State to collapse, and then that opened up kick out threes for the Bruins, that's not the typical identity for a Tom Izzo team. Michigan State usually prides itself on keeping guards out of the lane and controlling the glass.

The other issue was that MSU never fully dictated the pace. UCLA was able to get back and slow down Michigan State, forcing them into a half-court style offense that limited transition opportunities. And the Spartans, you know, they fought back late, but they were essentially playing catch up most of the night. So, the silver lining here, Sophia, is that this happened in the Big Ten tournament, not The Big Dance.

Conference tournaments are always this weird thing, because, sure, it opens the door for a team that had no chance of making the NCAA tournament during the regular season to possibly rally and win the whole thing to earn a ticket. Also seeding conversations, I believe Michigan State is now a three seed because they lost to UCLA so early. But it's just a prelude to the NCAA tournament. It's a reset. Michigan, the Big Ten regular season winner went down to Purdue in the championship game. The Boilermakers finished six in the Big Ten this season. So, that tells you everything you need to know.

Saliby: So, we're putting that loss behind us. The Spartans are now heading to Buffalo, New York for a first round game against North Dakota State. Can you break down that matchup?

Martin: Yeah, this matchup with North Dakota State is very interesting because it's a program that Michigan State doesn't have any history with. The two schools have actually never met in men's or women's basketball before, and the last time the football teams played was way back in 1930, and they are a really good FCS football program, by the way, numerous national titles. But to basketball, North Dakota State, they enter the tournament with a strong resume, 27-7 overall, 17-2 in the Summit League. So, this is a team that knows how to win.

The biggest thing for Michigan State that they have to watch is the shooting. The Bison, very good perimeter shooting team hitting about 36.5% of their three-pointers. Several of their starters shoot close to that mark from deep. Actually, four of their five starters around that 30% mark. So, the key for Michigan State: keeping the guards out of the lane, preventing those kick out threes, and if the Spartans control that dribble penetration, unlike what they did against UCLA, Michigan State should win this matchup pretty easily. The line is set at 15 and a half right now, Sophia.

Saliby: So, given they win on Thursday, how far do you think the Spartans can go in this tournament?

Martin: I believe Sweet 16 feels like the baseline expectation. The East region that Michigan State is in, widely considered one of the toughest parts of the bracket this year, because it's packed with legitimate Final Four contenders. And ultimately, Sophia, this region includes top seed Duke. Under Tom Izzo, MSU is 3-15 all time against Duke. That includes a six-point loss way back in early December. So yeah, that doesn't bode well for the Spartans, really tough region on this bracket here.

Saliby: This will be Tom Izzo's 28th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. We've talked about how his coaching style is pretty consistent across the board, but how has he approached seasons where the team is right on the cusp of doing really well like this one?

Martin: When you look at this leadership under Tom Izzo, I mean, Izzo does so well in preparing teams for the emotional swings of March. He's been through so many tournaments. He knows momentum and confidence. He knows that can change quickly. For me, ultimately, though, I think that Tom Izzo is really going to be in the ear of Jeremy Fears. This team will go as far as starting point guard Jeremy Fears takes them. He is the engine of this car. We'll see what happens.

Saliby: I feel like we have to end this conversation by bringing up cross-state rivals, University of Michigan. The Wolverines are going into the tournament as a number one seed. Do they have what it takes to win it all?

Martin: I do believe that they can win it all, Sophia. The Wolverines were named the number one seed for the NCAA Tournament when the bracket came out, of course, on Selection Sunday. They will face the winner of the First Four game between 16 seeds, UMBC and Howard in the Midwest region. They'll be in Buffalo, New York as well, and Vegas odds have the Wolverines as the second favorite team to win the whole thing.

I mean, you got Yaxel Lendeborg who is a Player of the Year candidate, Aday Mara down low clogs the paint. Elliot Cadeau is running the team so well as a point guard. Michigan, one of the most dominant teams in the country this season. I do believe that from top to bottom, this team can make a very deep run and possibly win the whole thing, Sophia.

Saliby: Al Martin hosts, WKAR's "Beyond the Score." Thank you for joining us.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

