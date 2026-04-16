Ionia County, fairgrounds will see floods this weekend

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids is issuing flood warnings across mid-Michigan for this weekend as heavy precipitation moves through the region.

Cities along the Grand River and its tributaries, including Ionia, can expect minor to moderate flooding.

The Ionia FairGrounds are located on the Grand River floodplain, and it experiences flooding every spring. However, one Ionia resident visiting the fairgrounds told WKAR News the water level is already the highest she’s ever seen..

The NWS reported that, at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the Grand River water level in Ionia was 19.3 feet.

Walking trails just south of the Ionia FairGrounds are already submerged, as are the floors of some on-site barns.

The Grand River is expected to crest around 23 feet in Ionia Saturday evening before receding. Weekend rainfall may change this forecast.

1 of 4 — IoniaFairFlood-2-EJN.JPG The Grand River has flooded parts of the Ionia FairGrounds, home of the Ionia Free Fair, April 16, 2026. Emma J Nelson / WKAR-MSU 2 of 4 — IoniaFairFlood-3-EJN.JPG The Grand River has flooded the walking trails south of the Ionia FairGrounds, home of the Ionia Free Fair, April 16, 2026. Emma J Nelson / WKAR-MSU 3 of 4 — IoniaFairFlood-5-EJN.JPG The Grand River has flooded parts of the Ionia FairGrounds, home of the Ionia Free Fair, April 16, 2026. Emma J Nelson / WKAR-MSU 4 of 4 — IoniaFairFlood-4-EJN.JPG The Grand River has flooded parts of the Ionia FairGrounds, home of the Ionia Free Fair, April 16, 2026. Emma J Nelson / WKAR-MSU

Scott Thomas is a meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Rapids. He said flooding is always expected during the spring, but this year has been a bit more extreme.

“This has definitely been a wetter than normal pattern,” Thomas said. “We have received well above normal precipitation over the past couple of weeks, and that is exacerbating the flooding issues across the area.”

Thomas warns drivers not to attempt to use flooded roads, as the water may be deeper than it appears and could cause drivers and vehicles to become stuck.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all flood-related drownings occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service warned other areas in Ionia are at risk of floodingthis weekend, including the parking lots of the local Dollar General, Save-a-Lot and the Ionia Secretary of State office. Homes along Quarry Road may also be affected by flooding.