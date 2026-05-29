The MSU / UM rivalry isn’t always played at the stadium: Meet the journalists who stage their own charged version of the game

Just one day before Michigan State and Michigan annually meet on the football field, another rivalry plays out – this one without pads, scholarships or electric crowds. Instead, the student journalists from The State News and The Michigan Daily, assemble for an annual two-hand-touch football game, a tradition quietly mirroring one of college sports’ most recognizable rivalries.

The tradition has developed over time, from a casual matchup into a consistent part of rivalry week. The game carries competitive energy, but it also reflects the shared experiences of two student newsrooms covering similar beats at different schools. Staff members from both organizations recognize the moment as part of a larger culture that extends beyond the field.

When Michigan hosts the football game on Saturday, the student journalists travel to Ann Arbor the night before. When Michigan State hosts, the game shifts to East Lansing. The pattern reinforces the connection between the two events. One rivalry feeds directly into the other.

Jason Benedek

“You know, I feel like it’s been a tradition for a while at this point, and I do think it brings out this kind of competitive energy from both sides,” said Satvik Shubham, a senior at The State News. “It can be something that occasionally gets heated, but of course, we all know that it’s just in good competitive sporting fun.”

The Michigan Daily has held the upper hand in the rivalry, winning 21 straight matchups. That stretch has added another layer to the game, giving The State News added motivation each year while reinforcing the competitive edge on both sides.

Each newsroom approaches the game differently. The Michigan Daily builds structure with consistent practices throughout the year, while The State News relies more on turnout and last-minute organization. That contrast shapes the way the game plays out, with one side emphasizing preparation and the other leaning into spontaneity.

“Both years in which I played the game, we didn’t have any preparation,” said Thomas Cobb, a senior at The State News. “The only preparation that went into the game was on the drive, just talking about it and figuring things out as we went.”

Michigan Daily players take a more organized approach, using weekly practices to build chemistry and structure leading into the game.

“We tend to do weekly practices, like once a week in the fall,” said Kenzie Mielke, a senior at The Michigan Daily. “It’s not just about the game, it’s about spending time together and building that connection outside of the newsroom.”

That difference becomes visible before the game even starts. Michigan Daily players often arrive in cleats and coordinated gear, while The State News shows up without uniforms and with a roster that comes together on the spot.

Jason Benedek

The game has also developed traditions of its own. One of the most recognizable is the “all-women drive,” where each team puts an all-female lineup on the field for one possession each way.

“I think just in sports in general, it’s easy for women to kind of get pushed aside or ignored,” Mielke said. “Getting to do the all-women drive just shows that’s not the case and gives everyone a moment to go out there and play. It makes sure it’s a space for everybody.”

The conditions on the field often turn that drive, and the rest of the game, into something memorable in its own way.

“I think it’s definitely funny when someone’s about to go in for a tackle or something, and they just completely wipe out,” said Ellie Richard, a senior at The Michigan Daily. “It brings a sense of joy to everybody because you know the field is always like that.”

The rivalry has not always been smooth. In 2023, The State News chose not to participate after concerns about physical play in previous matchups. Players had taken hard contact, with some leaving games with bruises and minor injuries, which led leadership to step away from the event.

That decision created even more tension between the two organizations. The Michigan Daily pushed publicly for the game to continue, while The State News held its position. The moment showed how much the tradition mattered, even as each side viewed it differently.

“I think it is a really, really great tradition, and as long as both sides are playing nice,” said Cobb. “It's a very fun, sort of cultured night for, you know, a professional organization and its employees.”

Jason Benedek

The gameday vibes extend beyond the field. The trip to the game, the buildup throughout the week and the time spent together all contribute to what the rivalry is all about.

“The car ride on the way down is usually really fun,” Richard said. “Everyone’s getting hype, playing music and just getting excited for it.”

For many players, the game becomes one of their favorite moments in their time in student journalism.

“It’s kind of just a cool thing,” said Jon Wuchter, a senior at The Michigan Daily. “Student journalism can be a little isolating, especially covering sports and being around professionals all the time. So to be around people at The State News who are doing the same thing, and then get to play against them, it’s a unique experience.”

Both organizations follow each other’s work throughout the year, measuring success and growth from a distance. The game becomes one of the few moments where that awareness turns into direct interaction.

Shubham said that perspective shapes how he views the rivalry, not as hostility, but as motivation. He said checking in on The Michigan Daily’s work helps The State News understand its own progress.

As seniors graduate and new staff members take their place, the responsibility of maintaining the tradition continues to pass down.

“I definitely would love to see the tradition continue,” Richard said. “It was such a big part of my time, and I think just keeping that competitiveness and joy alive is really important.”

The game does not need a crowd or a scoreboard to matter. Its value comes from the people involved and the experience they share. Each year, under cold lights on a muddy field, two groups of student journalists step into a rivalry they usually cover from the sidelines.

