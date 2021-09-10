September 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Sep. 4-25 at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Sep. 4

Gwendolyn Dease, marimba, plays Paul Lansky’s Idle Fancies; Saginaw Bay Symphony performs Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 “The Hen” and Amanda Lynn Bottoms and the Lansing Symphony perform Falla’s El amor brujo.

Sep. 11

Ann Arbor Symphony plays Hungarian Dance by Brahms, cellist Julian Schwarz and the Jackson Symphony perform Liebermann’s Cello Concerto and Lansing Symphony plays Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1.

Sep. 18

Baroque on Beaver plays W.F. Bach; Mozart’s Sonata for 2 Pianos is played by Tamar Mikaladze and Zhihua Tang, pianos, and clarinetist Guy Yehuda and the Lansing Symphony perform Francaix’s Clarinet Concerto.

Sep. 25

Kevin Rhodes plays Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8; Diego Febres-Cordero, narrator, and Jackson Symphony perform Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals and Voces8 sings William Bird.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

