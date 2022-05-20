© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
National Memorial Day Concert 2022

Published May 20, 2022
Sun. May 29 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in to the 33rd annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance.

On the eve of Memorial Day, a star-studded lineup will grace the stage for one of the highest-rated programs on PBS. For over 30 years, this multiple-award-winning television event has honored the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the 33rd annual National Memorial Day Concert features all-star performances and tributes from Washington, D.C. to honor service men and women, veterans and military families.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This performance is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

