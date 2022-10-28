Annika | Masterpiece

Sun Oct. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Annika sees one of playwright Ibsen’s plots play out in a homicide. Meanwhile, she takes more than a parental interest in Morgan’s therapist, Jake.

Annika stars Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax) as DI Annika Strandhed, the dry-witted, speedboat-driving head of Glasgow's newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit, who juggles baffling cases and a rebellious teenage daughter.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

