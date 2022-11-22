Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show | Great Performances

Fri Nov. 25 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper and more.

Watch and call or DONATE NOW for special offers. orfor special offers.

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban returns to New York City’s famed 6,000-seat theater for an evening of hits, humor and heart. Recorded in April 2022, the concert is a celebration of the arts and serves as Groban’s love letter to New York City. The internationally acclaimed musician shares personal anecdotes and is joined by a full orchestra to perform his signature hits including “You Raise Me Up” as well as musical theater favorites “The Impossible Dream” and “Bring Him Home.”

He is also joined on stage by award-winning artists including Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner Cyndi Lauper; Tony nominee Denée Benton; Country Music Television Award nominee Breland; and New York City principal ballet dancer Tiler Peck. Presented as part of Great Performances 50th anniversary season, the special also features a live painting created to music by artist David Garibaldi.