The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary at Radio City Music Hall

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST
Sat Nov. 26 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate 50 years with the GRAMMY-winning band, who have sold more than 48 million albums worldwide featuring their mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll.

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and more. Celebrating five decades of great music, TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE are back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years with more than 60 stops across North America.

