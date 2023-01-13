Secret Lives | Finding Your Roots

Tue Jan. 17 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uses DNA to help comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash solve deep family mysteries.

Henry Louis Gates helps comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash decode scandals and secrets that have lain hidden within their roots for generations, revealing stories that their ancestors went to great lengths to conceal. Along the way, Gates and his guests also explore the larger meaning of family bonds—and celebrate the virtue of accepting one’s relatives, whoever they may be.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.