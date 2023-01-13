© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Secret Lives | Finding Your Roots

WKAR Public Media
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST
V10094NASHNIECYPR StillCCam100000000_638079457660803661.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Jan. 17 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uses DNA to help comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash solve deep family mysteries.

Henry Louis Gates helps comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash decode scandals and secrets that have lain hidden within their roots for generations, revealing stories that their ancestors went to great lengths to conceal. Along the way, Gates and his guests also explore the larger meaning of family bonds—and celebrate the virtue of accepting one’s relatives, whoever they may be.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Finding Your Roots
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE