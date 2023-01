Tue Jan. 31 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates traces the family trees of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis, uncovering records from workhouses in Scotland and slave plantations in South Carolina that reveal individuals who battled to build a better life for their families.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.