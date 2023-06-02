PBS NewsHour | President Biden U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement Address

Fri Jun 2 at 7PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come.

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Biden told more than 900 cadets in remarks on the sun-splashed field at Falcon Stadium in Colorado. “Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.”

Watch the full address below.