Current Sports | October 1, 2018

Michigan State Spartans; Brian Lewerke; Mark Dantonio; Central Michigan Chippewas; Michigan Wolverines; Detroit Lions; Dallas Cowboys

On today's reaction Monday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al discusses the Michigan State Spartans victory on Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas. In segment two, Al breaks down the Michigan Wolverines comeback win on the road against Northwestern and the instant classic that was between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Al concludes the show by talking about the Detroit Lions falling to 1-3 on the season after losing on the road to the Dallas Cowboys 26-24.

Episode 1273