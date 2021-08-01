-
MSU Football; Kenny Willekes; Brian Lewerke; Mark Dantonio; Michigan Football; Shea PattersonOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap…
-
NCAA Football; Michigan Wolverines; Michigan State Spartans; Shea Patterson; Adam Silver; NBA Free AgencyOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Felton Davis III; Cam Chambers; Connor Heyward; Joe Bachie; Khari Willis; Jim Harbaugh; Shea Patterson; Alex Hornibrook;…
-
Michigan State Spartans; Brian Lewerke; Mark Dantonio; Central Michigan Chippewas; Michigan Wolverines; Detroit Lions; Dallas CowboysOn today's reaction…
-
Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; Joe Bachie; Felton Davis III; LJ Scott; Brian Lewerke; Connor Heyward; Shea Patterson The first weekend of college football…
-
College Football; MSU Football; Shea Patterson; Michigan Football; Mark Dantonio; OBJ ContractJust three more days until MSU football! On today's episode…
-
Shea Patterson; MSU Volleyball; Cathy George; Michigan; NFL; NFL Preseason; MSU Football The NFL's new helmet rule has everyone riled up. On this episode…
-
Matt Patricia Press Conference; Aaron McMann; Michigan Football Overseas Trip;"I was innocent then, and I am innocent now." On this episode of "Current…
-
Shea Patterson; U-M Football; Recruiting; Jim Harbaugh; Detroit Lions; Matthew Stafford; NFC Playoff Picture; Allen Gant.Well, he got his guy. On this…