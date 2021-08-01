-
Matthew Stafford is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Detroit Lions got a ton in return, including Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Al tells you why…
-
The Detroit Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, keeping them in the hunt for a possible playoff spot in the early stages of the season. But, is…
-
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia seemingly has stuck his foot in his mouth. Listen to how he tried to clear up things. On today's Current Sports…
-
The Detroit Lions blew another lead, this time against the New Orleans Saints, resulting in the loss. Al recaps it all, while also looking at other big…
-
The Lions do what they always do... find a way to lose. We recap. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we center things on the Chicago Bears comeback…
-
The NFL is back and we got all the chatter right here! Also, we preview Bears / Lions this weekend. Can the Honolulu Blue get off the a solid start?On…
-
False positive coronavirus tests are causing multiple NFL teams to reevaluate how the prepare for the upcoming NFL season. How is this confusion happening…
-
The Mid-American Conference makes cuts in light of the pandemic; Nojel Eastern joins the Michigan men's basketball roster; Matthew Stafford selling…
-
Detroit Lions; Oakland Raiders; Matthew Stafford; Matt Patricia; MSU basketball; Tom Izzo Press ConferenceOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Matthew Stafford; Kerryon Johnson; Tracy Walker; Matt Patricia; Aaron Rodgers; T.J Hockenson; Claressa Shields; Ivana Habazin; James Ali Bashir; Joe…