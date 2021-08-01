-
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
-
We discuss Michigan State football Pro Day and which Spartans hope to hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft. On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also,…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team pulled off the upset yesterday at the Breslin Center over in-state rival Michigan. How did it happen and does…
-
Michigan State Spartans; Northwestern Wildcats; Michigan Wolverines; Wisconsin Badgers; Jim Harbaugh; Jamal AdamsOn today's episode of Current Sports with…
-
NCAA Football; Michigan Wolverines; Michigan State Spartans; Shea Patterson; Adam Silver; NBA Free AgencyOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Michigan baseball in the College World Series Championship; Red Wings NHL Draft takeaways; Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid, and Nick Ward in NBA Summer League;…
-
Michigan State Football; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Lions; Matt StaffordOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin,…
-
Michigan State Football; Michigan Football; Devin Bush; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; MSU vs. Michigan RivalryIt's reaction Monday. On today's episode of…
-
Michigan State Spartans; Brian Lewerke; Mark Dantonio; Central Michigan Chippewas; Michigan Wolverines; Detroit Lions; Dallas CowboysOn today's reaction…