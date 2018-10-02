MSU Police Confiscates 100 Bird Scooters

Police at Michigan State University confiscated 100 bird scooters from campus as of Tuesday.

WKAR's Karel Vega reports on impounding of 100 Bird Scooters by MSU police department.

The department said it will hold the scooters until a representative of the company comes to pick them up, pay the fees and enforce rules for the future.

MSU PD Captain Doug Monette said the Bird Scooters have become a safety hazard.

As motorized vehicles, Capt. Monette said the scooters must operate on roadways where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour or lower. Bike lanes and sidewalks are off-limits.

“There are rules and regulations that drivers must abide by and one of the important things is education we are trying to give as much education on it as we can,” said Capt. Monette.

To park the Bird Scooters, users must pay for metered parking or purchase a moped parking permit.

The Bird Scooters are not allowed to be parked on bike racks or left in random locations on campus.

In September, Ted Fetters, Bird's Manager of Government Relations, confirmed to WKAR News that his company dropped off dozens of the Bird Scooters unannounced.

He said the company only wanted to test their success in the city.

The city of East Lansing has not impounded any Bird Scooters.

However, the city of Ann Arbor locked up dozens of the vehicles. And targeted users for riding Bird Scooters on sidewalks or leaving them on sidewalks.