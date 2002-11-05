© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Investors Turning to Bond Funds Find New Risks

By Laura Sydell
Published November 5, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Bond funds have become more attractive to investors as the stock market struggles. But there are risks involved with bond funds, too. NPR's Laura Sydell reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Laura Sydell
