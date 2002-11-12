Bishops' Conference

NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty reports on the ongoing meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, where the discussion is focused on child abuse by the clergy. Among the votes planned for tomorrow is one on a statement that bishops will hold one another responsible for implementing the policies by fraternal correction. One bishop also said public pressure will hold the bishops accountable. But lay groups pushing for stronger protections for minors say the bishops promised 10 years ago they would be accountable, but went on placing offending priests in parishes.

Copyright 2002 NPR