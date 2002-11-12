© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Congress Returns

By Robert Siegel,
David Welna
Published November 12, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Robert Siegel talks to NPR's David Welna about what to expect -- and what not to expect -- in the lame-duck session of Congress that begins today.

