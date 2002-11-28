© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Comedian and actor Garry Shandling

Fresh Air
Published November 28, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

He starred in HBO's parody of talk-shows, The Larry Sanders Show. It featured Shandling as a veteran talk-show host. His guests included Robin Williams, Howard Stern, and, actual talk show host, David Letterman playing themselves. The show went off the air in 1998, but reruns of the show are currently airing on the network Bravo. Shandling also starred in It's Garry Shandling's Show. Shandling also appears in the new Seinfeld documentary, Comedian,which shows in theaters now. (REBROADCAST FROM 10/1/93)

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

