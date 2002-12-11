© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Jeff Buckley

Published December 11, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Music reviewer Will Hermes tells us about two posthumous releases of music from singer/songwriter Jeff Buckley. They are The Grace EPs and Songs To No One 1991 - 1992. Buckley died in 1997, just as he was becoming known in the music world. He was the son of the late folk musician Tim Buckley. The Grace EPs, by Jeff Buckley, is a box set on the Columbia label from Sony Music Entertainment. Songs To No One 1991 - 1992 by Jeff Buckley and Gary Lucas is from Knitting Factory Records.

