Race and Politics in Election 2002

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 21, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep takes a look at racial tactics in the 2002 elections. In Georgia, a debate over the Confederate flag helped bring down the incumbent Democratic governor, while candidates in Texas were accused of using coded racial appeals to get out the vote. He talks to Ruben Navarette, editorial writer for The Dallas Morning News; Democrat Tyrone Brooks, chairman of the state association of black elected officials; University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock; and political scientist Paul Green of Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
