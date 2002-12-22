© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Top Biz Stories of 2002 from 'Motley Fool'

By Steve Inskeep,
David Gardner
Published December 22, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep revisits some of the biggest business stories of 2002 with our financial experts Tom and David Gardner, co-hosts of NPR's The Motley Fool Radio Show.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
David Gardner
David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, is one of the country's most respected and trusted sources on personal finance and investing. As an educator, author, lecturer, and media personality, David wears many different hats. David can be heard on the weekly Motley Fool Profiles podcast, available through npr.org, and as a financial commentator elsewhere on NPR.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE