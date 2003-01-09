© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Sen. Lugar

Published January 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Host Bob Edwards speaks with Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, about American policy towards North Korea and how it compares with American policy towards Iraq.

Copyright 2003 NPR

