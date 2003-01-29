© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

State of the Union - Republican Reaction

By Juan Williams
Published January 29, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR Senior Correspondent Juan Williams talks to Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) about his reaction to President Bush's State of the Union address.

Juan Williams
