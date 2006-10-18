© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Casino Mogul Punctures Prized Picasso Painting

Published October 18, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, host:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Picasso's painting The Dream took a poke in the eye recently. The masterpiece was elbowed by its owner, casino mogul Steve Wynn. Wynn planned to sell the painting for a record $139 million. He was showing it off, apparently waving his arms, when he crashed into the canvas.

Wynn suffers traumatic eye condition that affects peripheral vision. He plans to mend the silver dollar sized hole and then keep the picture. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

