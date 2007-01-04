© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Meet the Real Sacha Baron Cohen

Fresh Air
Published January 4, 2007 at 11:00 AM EST

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2006 British Comedy Awards in London.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images /
/
English comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen is best-known for his characters. They include a journalist from England named Ali G, and Bruno, a flamboyantly gay Austrian fashion reporter.

His most famous character is Borat, a Kazakhstan reporter who stars in the controversial film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

All three characters were part of his Da Ali G Show.

