Ford Recalls Some 2013 Escapes

MONTAGNE: A recall from Ford Motor Company comes with a strong and unusual message. If you own a certain 2013 model of the Ford Escape, the company says stop driving it. Ford issued this warning yesterday and said dealers will come pick up the SUVs from owners and drop off a loaner car.

The issue here is the fuel line. Ford says on Escapes with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine, the fuel lines can crack and spill gasoline which can cause engine fires. The recall affects more than 11,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, though more than half of them are still on dealer lots. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.