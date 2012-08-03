'Tanning Mom' Has Given Up The Sun; She's Now Practically Pale

The pictures do indeed tell the story.

Patricial Krentcil, the so-called tanning mom who couldn't stop trying to bronze her body and was accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter into a tanning booth (Krentcil says she didn't do that) has gone pale.

Julio Cortez / AP / Patricia Krentcil on May 2 at a court hearing about a charge that she endangered her daughter by taking her into a tanning salon. Krentcil pleaded innocent.

In Touch challenged her to quit, and "after an entire month out of the sun (real and artificial)" she's looking much different in a photo shoot for the magazine.

"I feel weird and pale," she tells In Touch.

She also claims she really has given up her obsession — mostly. In Touch says Krentcil admits she likely will "squeeze a tan in here or there."

