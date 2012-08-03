'Tanning Mom' Has Given Up The Sun; She's Now Practically Pale
The pictures do indeed tell the story.
Patricial Krentcil, the so-called tanning mom who couldn't stop trying to bronze her body and was accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter into a tanning booth (Krentcil says she didn't do that) has gone pale.
In Touch challenged her to quit, and "after an entire month out of the sun (real and artificial)" she's looking much different in a photo shoot for the magazine.
"I feel weird and pale," she tells In Touch.
She also claims she really has given up her obsession — mostly. In Touch says Krentcil admits she likely will "squeeze a tan in here or there."
