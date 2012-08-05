© 2021
Gold For Ethiopia's Gelana In Women's Marathon

By Mark Memmott
Published August 5, 2012 at 8:39 AM EDT
Women marathoners raced past Big Ben.
In what looks to be a new Olympics record, Tiki Gelana of Ethiopia just won the women's marathon in a time of 2:23.07.

Kenya's Priscah Jeptoo was second and Russia's Tatyana Petrova Arkhipova finished third.

As The Guardian notes, Gelana's "uncle Gezahegne Abera won men's marathon gold in Sydney 12 years ago."

Mary Keitany of Kenya, one of the pre-race favorites, came in fourth.

The previous women's Olympics record was 2:23.14.

