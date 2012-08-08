U.S., Europe May Take Economic Action

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with markets rather optimistic.

Stock market averages in Asia closed higher today for the third day in a row. There's apparently a feeling that the U.S. and Europe are poised to make moves that will help the global economy. Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus action. And they're also betting that some decisive action will be taken soon to reign in the fiscal crisis in Europe.

Tomorrow, markets will focus on China. That country is due to release some key figures, including industrial output and inflation.