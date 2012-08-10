Goldman Sachs Won't Be Prosecuted In Fraud Probe

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Justice decision.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The U.S. Justice Department announced late last night that it is not pursing criminal charges against Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs or its employees. A Senate panel investigating the financial crisis had charged that Goldman bet against the same risky mortgage bundle it was also selling to clients. The Justice Department said in a statement it could not meet the burden of proof to bring a criminal case. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.