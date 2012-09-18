Zoo Staffers Gave Panda Pro-Pregnancy Pep Talks

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of positive reinforcement. The panda Mei Xiang hadn't given birth in seven years. After five attempts at trying to help her get pregnant, zookeepers were worried. So each of the national zoo's panda keepers gave her a pro-pregnancy pep talk. One told her, quote, "I know you can do this." Not that they're taking credit, but Mei Xiang is again a new mother. And though fragile, the tiny baby panda can be heard squealing loudly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.