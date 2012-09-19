© 2021
Top Stories: France On Alert; Romney, Obama Spar; Housing Starts Rise

By Mark Memmott
Published September 19, 2012 at 9:52 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- France On Alert, Closing Embassies, After Magazine Publishes Muhammad Cartoons.

-- Housing Starts Rose Again In August, Pace Remains Well Above Previous Years.

-- Shuttle Endeavour Is On Its Way To California.

-- 18 Innings Are A Lot, But Orioles-Mariners Game Is No Record-Breaker.

Other stories in the news:

-- Romney: "Opportunities Have Been In Short Supply." (USA Today)

-- Obama: "You've Got To Work For Everybody, Not Just For Some." (Reuters)

-- In Chicago, Teachers' Strike Ends And "Union Declares Victory." (WBEZ)

-- Senior Administration Official: Obama To Meet With Myanmar's Suu Kyi. (The Associated Press)

-- Defected General Tells Times Of London That Syria's Assad Would Transfer Chemical Weapons To Hezbollah. (Al-Arabiya)

-- Danish Magazine Plans To Publish Topless Kate Photos. (BBC News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
