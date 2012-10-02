Letters: School Lunch And Intellectual Disability

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's Tuesday and it means time to read from your comments.

Last week, we talked with Dr. Ranit Mishori about the challenges and opportunities that come when your sibling has an intellectual disability. Susan(ph) from Hickory, North Carolina, wrote: I have two children. The elder of the two is mental ill with a learning disability, and the younger is autistic, though highly intelligent. They both resent the other deeply and nearly refuse to understand each other. The tug and pull between the two is unbearable at times. Therapy is helpful but definitely not curative. My husband and I fear that as one is now an adult and one is still a teenager, they're only going to be further damaged by their relationship with each other, as if their own personal hurdles were not enough.

Jennifer(ph) in Ames, Iowa, heard our conversation about school lunches, and she sent this email: I agree with healthier options, but I think an equally important problem is the short amount of time these children are given to eat. I sat with my daughter's class for lunch many times. And regardless if they're having school or home lunch, I see a lot of food being thrown away because it's time to go, and they don't want to get left behind and miss out on recess.

Finally, a correction in yesterday's conversation with Bill Pullman. We missed identified the name of his new movie. It is titled "Bringing Up, Bobby." We apologize for that error.

If you have a correction, comments or questions for us, the best way to reach us is by email. Our address is talk@npr.org. Please let us know where you're writing from and give us some help on how to pronounce your name. And if you're on Twitter, you can follow us there, @totn. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.