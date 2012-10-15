Malala, 15-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Shot By Taliban, Airlifted To Britain

Malala, the 15-year-old shot in the head by the Taliban, has been airlifted to Britain, the Pakistani government said in a press release today.

The government said that they were "pleased with her present condition, which has been described as optimal."

As we've reported, Malala Yousafzai has been advocating for the education of girls in the Swat Valley, where the Pakistani Taliban had banned girls from going to school. Last week, she was shot in the head by a gunman in retaliation for spreading "secular" thoughts in the area.

Her case has provoked soul searching in Pakistan and drawn international attention.

According to the Pakistani government, Malala was flown out of the country in an air ambulance owned by the United Arab Emirates. The government explained:

"It was agreed by the panel of Pakistani doctors and international experts that Malala will require prolonged care to fully recover from the physical and psychological effects of trauma that she has received.

"It is expected that in due course of time she will need repair/replace of damaged bones of the skull and long term rehabilitation including intensive neuro rehabilitation. It was the view that if Malala was going to be transferred overseas to a centre which could provide the required integrated care then it should be during this time window whilst her condition was optimal and before any unforeseen complications had set in. Malala's family was consulted and their wishes were also taken into consideration."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.