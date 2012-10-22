Great Caesar's Ghost! Clark Kent Quits 'Daily Planet'

Another reporter has quit the mainstream news business because he thinks there's too much emphasis on entertainment rather than old-fashioned reporting:

"In Superman issue 13, the Man of Steel's alter ego, mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent, quits the Metropolis newspaper that has been his employer since the DC Comics superhero's earliest days in 1940," USA Today says.

And he "quits in front of the whole staff and rails on how journalism has given way to entertainment — in a not-so-mild-mannered fashion," USA Today adds.

It looks like Clark will start or join a news blog, which we suppose is a realistic thing for a "print" reporter to do these days. Less true to life, though, as Reuters social media editor Matthew Keys (@ProducerMatthew) points out, may be the way he's left his job:

"Would be more realistic if he were laid off, but whatever."

