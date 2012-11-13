© 2021
Top Stories: Petraeus Affair Widens; More Air Strikes In Syria

By Mark Memmott
Published November 13, 2012 at 8:40 AM EST
A picture taken from the adjacent Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar shows people running in front of smoke after a Syrian aircraft bombed the strategic border town of Ras al-Ain earlier today.
Good morning.

Earlier, we posted a guide to "who's who and what's what" in the Petraeus affair.

As for other stories making headlines, they include:

-- "Residents Flee Air Strikes On Syria Border Town." (Reuters)

-- "Falling Off The Fiscal Cliff Would Only Dent The Deficit." (It's All Politics)

-- "Obama Considering John Kerry For Job Of Defense Secretary." (The Washington Post)

-- "Microsoft Windows Chief Steven Sinofsky Leaves Abruptly." (The Seattle Times)

-- Solar Eclipse Today Is Last Until 2015; Will Be Seen In Australia. (Space.com)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
