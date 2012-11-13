Top Stories: Petraeus Affair Widens; More Air Strikes In Syria
Good morning.
Earlier, we posted a guide to "who's who and what's what" in the Petraeus affair.
As for other stories making headlines, they include:
-- "Residents Flee Air Strikes On Syria Border Town." (Reuters)
-- "Falling Off The Fiscal Cliff Would Only Dent The Deficit." (It's All Politics)
-- "Obama Considering John Kerry For Job Of Defense Secretary." (The Washington Post)
-- "Microsoft Windows Chief Steven Sinofsky Leaves Abruptly." (The Seattle Times)
-- Solar Eclipse Today Is Last Until 2015; Will Be Seen In Australia. (Space.com)
