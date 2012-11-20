© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Britain Recognizes Syrian Opposition

By Mark Memmott
Published November 20, 2012 at 8:06 AM EST
Rubble litters the street in the main souk or market area of Maraat al-Numan, Syria.
Rubble litters the street in the main souk or market area of Maraat al-Numan, Syria.

Calling it the "sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said today that the U.K. is officially recognizing the Syrian National Coalition, Reuters reports.

It becomes the second major Western power to do so. France took that diplomatic step last week. The U.S. has not yet done so, but has said that it is time for President Bashar Assad to step down.

As The Associated Press reminds us: "More than 36,000 people have been killed since the Syrian uprising against Assad began in March 2011 and the new coalition is pressing for the means to defend Syrian civilians."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott