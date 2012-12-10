Queen Elizabeth To Make Holiday Message In 3-D

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's hip to be queen. First, Queen Elizabeth appeared on TV with James Bond. Next she'll be appearing in 3D. According to the Daily Mail, the queen will be three dimensional as she delivers her annual Christmas message. That is, of course, if you have an updated television set and a pair of those funny glasses. For those wondering, Queen Elizabeth will be the first monarch to appear in 3D. Only seems natural since the royal family has a YouTube channel and a Twitter account. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.