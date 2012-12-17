© 2021
Top Stories: Tragedy In Conn.; 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks Continue

By Mark Memmott
Published December 17, 2012 at 8:44 AM EST
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio.
Good morning.

Our early headlines, as you would expect, were about Friday's mass murder at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.:

-- Funerals Begin In Newtown, Investigation Continues.

-- For Conn. Teacher Who Lives Near Tragedy, Today's Classes Will Be Difficult.

The morning's other major news stories include:

-- "Afghan Landmine Blast Kills Girls." (BBC News)

-- "Boehner Floats Tax Rate Hike For Highest Earners." (Posted here late last evening.)

-- "Boehner Offers Debt-ceiling Increase In Cliff Compromise." (The Washington Post)

-- "Obama Expected To Name Kerry As Secretary Of State." (The New York Times)

-- Egypt's Draft Constitution Narrowly Approved In First Stage Of Voting. (NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson on our Newscast and on Morning Edition.)

