Author Offers Unique Reward To Finder Of His Dog

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Listen up all you fans of Dennis Lehane. The author of the darkly compelling novels "Mystic River," "Shutter Island" and "Gone, Baby, Gone" has lost his beloved rescue dog. The novelist describes Tessa as immeasurably sweet and says she jumped the fence of his home near Boston. Lehane is offering a unique reward to whoever helps find her: a character named after you in his next novel. Hopefully a happy ending for a novelist who doesn't write them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.